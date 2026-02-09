PCE Digital Badging Webinars for Faculty and Staff: Feb.19 & 24

EWU Professional & Continuing Education (PCE) is hosting webinars for faculty, staff and administrators that cover aspects of digital badging, on Feb. 19 and Feb. 24.
EWU Staff and Administrators | Feb. 19 | 11–11:45 a.m.
This webinar covers employee growth, validation of co‑curricular and experiential learning, and the role of staff and administrators in supporting a unified learner record.
View this calendar item for more information and a Zoom link.
EWU Faculty | Feb. 24 | 1–1:45 p.m.
This webinar covers making skills visible in existing courses, identifying “badge‑able” learning moments, and translating academic learning into credentials employers can understand.
View this calendar item for more information and a Zoom link.