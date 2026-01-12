Payroll Highlights for 2026

Eastern Washington University’s Payroll Department is offering these important tips and updates to help employees get organized for 2026.

  • Consider completing a new 2026 Form W-4 Employee’s Withholding Certificate if your personal or financial situation has changed or will change in the future.
  • Go to the IRS tax withholding estimator and Form W-4 if you would like to estimate your tax withholding and complete a new Form W-4 if needed. You may change your form W-4 and deliver it to the Payroll Office in Showalter 322 or submit it securely through the File Drop.

Jan. 9 Changes

  • The updated medical insurance deductions will be reflected in your deductions.
  • New federal income tax tables take effect.
  • Social Security is calculated at 6.2% up to $184,500
  • Medicare is calculated at 1.45% up to $200,000, then it is calculated at 2.35% of taxable gross income over $200,000 (no limit)
  • Paid Family Medical leave has increased from .658% to .8072% of your gross salary.
  • WA Cares rates remain the same at .58% of your gross salary.

Jan. 25 Changes

  • Worker’s compensation rates have decreased. For salaried employees the amount has decreased from $12.26 to $10.90 per pay period. Non-salaried employees will pay .1363 cents for every hour worked.
  • Minimum wage increases from $16.66 to $17.13 an hour.

2025 W2’s

  • If you have not done so already, consider opting to receive your W-2 electronically by going into EagleNet Experience/Employee Profile/Taxes/Electronic Regulatory Consent or review the tutorial online.
  • W-2’s will be provided by the due date, Feb. 2. 2026. An e-mail will be sent when they are available online in EagleNet Experience.
  • If you do not elect to receive W2’s electronically, your paper forms will be mailed by Feb. 2. Please verify your address in EagleNet Experience.

Questions? Please contact the Payroll Office at payroll@ewu.edu or (509) 359-2325. For more information, visit the EWU Payroll Services website.

