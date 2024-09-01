Payroll Highlights for 2024

Self Serve Direct Deposit setup is now available for employees and students to set up or change their direct deposit in EagleNet.

To participate, log into EagleNet and select Employee/Pay Information/Direct Deposit Allocation. A tutorial is available on the Payroll website by going to Frequently Asked Questions and selecting What are my options for pay distribution? Payroll Frequently Asked Questions Note: You will receive an email from EWU stating there was a change to your record whenever you or any EWU office adds or makes a change to your email address or direct deposit information.

Consider completing a new form W-4, Employee’s Withholding Certificate, if your personal or financial situation has changed or changes in the future. This link leads to the IRS tax withholding estimator and Form W-4 to estimate your tax withholding and complete a new Form W-4 if needed. You may change your form W-4 and deliver it to the Payroll Office or submit it securely through our One Drive Link which can be found on our website under: Payroll Frequently Asked Questions and selecting “How do I electronically turn in secured documents?”

Jan. 10 changes to note:

  • The updated medical insurance deductions will be reflected in your deductions.
  • New federal income tax tables take effect.
  • Paid Family Medical leave has decreased from .5820% to .5285% of your gross salary.
  • WA Cares rates remain the same at .58% of your gross salary.

Jan. 25 changes to note:

  • Worker’s compensation rates have increased. For salaried employees the amount has increased from $11.34 to $12.21 per pay period. Non-salaried employees will pay .1526 cents for every hour worked.
  • Minimum wage increases from $15.74 to $16.28/hour.

2023 W2’s

  • If you have not done so already, consider opting to receiving your W-2 electronically by going into EagleNet and consenting. Instructions are on our web page. Consent to receiving Form W-2 Electronically
  • W-2’s will be provided by the due date, Jan. 31. An e-mail will be sent when they are available online in EagleNet.
  • If you do not elect to receive W2’s electronically, your paper forms will be mailed by Jan. 31. Please verify your address in EagleNet.

