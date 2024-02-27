Paul Lindholdt Community Presentation on Feb. 28

Paul Lindholdt, professor and author, is doing a community presentation titled “Imagined History: Paddling Lake Missoula” at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 28., at the meeting room inside North Spokane Library.

Follow along on this imaginative look at the period when Lake Missoula was carving out shrub-steppe scablands.

Lindholdt writes environmentally inflected nonfiction and journalism. His 10 books include In Earshot of Water, an ecological memoir that won the Washington State Book Award, The Spokane River, and Interrogating Travel.

North Spokane Library is located at 44 E. Hawthorne Road.