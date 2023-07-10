Overcoming Parental Guilt – July EAP

During the month of July, the following resources are offered by our Washington State Employee Assistance Program (EAP) to support you and your family:

Webinars EAP Webinars

Learn about all that EAP offers, through a live 30-minute EAP Orientation webinar. Here are the July and August dates:

1:30-2 p.m. | Wednesday, July 19

2:30-3 p.m. | Wednesday, Aug. 23

If you can’t make one of the live Orientation webinars, they are available on-demand. In addition, EAP offers on-demand webinars on a variety of other subjects, including navigating change, leading change, stress management, creating psychological safety on work teams and more.

Newsletters

In the July/August newsletters, EAP continues a five-part series that focuses on five workplace essentials described by the U.S. Surgeon General for reimagining workplaces in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The fifth and final workplace essential is “Opportunity for Growth”, which has three components:

1) Offer quality training, education and mentoring

2) Foster clear, equitable pathways for career advancement

3) Ensure relevant, reciprocal feedback

Each newsletter further illuminates this workplace essential as follows:

o The Employee Newsletter offers learning opportunities, available through DES Training, in areas such as communications, customer service, information technology, project management and more.

o The Supervisor Newsletter describes the three components of this essential in depth and recommends a number of approaches to promote and foster opportunities for growth in the workplace.

Work/Life Services

In July, the EAP Work/Life site offers tools and resources to help you learn how to overcome parental guilt, supporting you to face and release self-doubt and tackle the inevitable challenges that are part of parenting.

This month’s on-demand seminar, “Am I a Good Parent?”, is available beginning Tuesday, July 18. Access the Work/Life site by logging in with your Organization Code, EWU.

And if you’re struggling, or looking for some support or useful resources, our EAP is here for you. Don’t hesitate to reach out at 1.877.313.4455 or online