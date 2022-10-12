Ortiz Study Abroad Scholarship Application Open

The application for the Ortiz Study Abroad Scholarship is now open! This scholarship is for $1,000 to be awarded to a student for study abroad through Eastern Washington University.

If you are interested in applying for the Ortiz Study Abroad Scholarship, please fill out this form. You may return to this form in the future and add or change content until you click “submit.”

Students must be eligible to study abroad through EWU. In addition, students can be undergraduate or graduate students. They must be of sophomore standing at the time that their study abroad will begin. They can have any major or minor. They can plan a study abroad trip during any quarters (fall, winter, spring or summer). They must maintain a minimum of a 2.8 GPA. They must demonstrate financial need for this scholarship.

The deadline for the 2022-2023 scholarship is Nov. 4. The Global Programs Academic Committee (GPAC) at EWU will evaluate applications, choose, and then contact the winner of the scholarship. If you have any questions, you can contact GPAC chair Dr. Liya Deng at ldeng@ewu.edu and Xiuqin Bai at xbai@ewu.edu.