Order Specialized Software By May 31

The deadline for ordering specialized software for computer labs and other computer-enhanced classrooms is Tuesday, May 31.
Information Technology requests that faculty members’ orders reflect their specialized software needs for the 2023-2024 academic year. This specifically means software that is not included with the standard software installed on Mac and Windows computers (**please see special note below**).
To request specialized software, please submit a ticket to Information Technology either via email helpdesk@ewu.edu or through the support portal no later than Wednesday, May 31.
Please include the following details in the ticket:
- A note that says “Computer Lab/Classroom Software for 2023-2024.”
- Software name and version: the software version as of June 1, 2023 will be used if not specified in the request.
- Special installation instructions (if there are any) and location to install software.
**special note**
Here are the types of standard software for both Mac and Windows computers that would not be included in the category of specialized software:
- Windows 11 operating system on computers that support it. Otherwise Windows 10 operating system
- Adobe Acrobat DC Reader
- Adobe Creative Cloud Applications, specifically Acrobat DC Pro and Photoshop
- Chrome, Firefox, and other pre-installed browsers such as Edge and Safari
- Google Drive
- OneDrive
- Microsoft Office 365 (Word, Excel, PowerPoint)
- NotePad++ (Windows only)
- Respondus LockDown Browser
- VLC video player
- Zoom
Thank you for your assistance. Information Technology looks forward to receiving your requests.