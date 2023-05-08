Order Specialized Software By May 31

The deadline for ordering specialized software for computer labs and other computer-enhanced classrooms is Tuesday, May 31.

Information Technology requests that faculty members’ orders reflect their specialized software needs for the 2023-2024 academic year. This specifically means software that is not included with the standard software installed on Mac and Windows computers (**please see special note below**).

To request specialized software, please submit a ticket to Information Technology either via email helpdesk@ewu.edu or through the support portal no later than Wednesday, May 31.

Please include the following details in the ticket:

A note that says “Computer Lab/Classroom Software for 2023-2024.”

Software name and version: the software version as of June 1, 2023 will be used if not specified in the request.

Special installation instructions (if there are any) and location to install software.

**special note**

Here are the types of standard software for both Mac and Windows computers that would not be included in the category of specialized software:

Windows 11 operating system on computers that support it. Otherwise Windows 10 operating system

Adobe Acrobat DC Reader

Adobe Creative Cloud Applications, specifically Acrobat DC Pro and Photoshop

Chrome, Firefox, and other pre-installed browsers such as Edge and Safari

Google Drive

OneDrive

Microsoft Office 365 (Word, Excel, PowerPoint)

NotePad++ (Windows only)

Respondus LockDown Browser

VLC video player

Zoom

Thank you for your assistance. Information Technology looks forward to receiving your requests.