Order Specialized Software By May 31

The deadline for ordering specialized software for computer labs and other computer-enhanced classrooms is Tuesday, May 31.

Information Technology requests that faculty members’ orders reflect their specialized software needs for the 2023-2024 academic year. This specifically means software that is not included with the standard software installed on Mac and Windows computers (**please see special note below**).

To request specialized software, please submit a ticket to Information Technology either via email helpdesk@ewu.edu or through the support portal no later than Wednesday, May 31.

Please include the following details in the ticket:

  • A note that says “Computer Lab/Classroom Software for 2023-2024.”
  • Software name and version: the software version as of June 1, 2023 will be used if not specified in the request.
  • Special installation instructions (if there are any) and location to install software.

**special note**

Here are the types of standard software for both Mac and Windows computers that would not be included in the category of specialized software:

  • Windows 11 operating system on computers that support it. Otherwise Windows 10 operating system
  • Adobe Acrobat DC Reader
  • Adobe Creative Cloud Applications, specifically Acrobat DC Pro and Photoshop
  • Chrome, Firefox, and other pre-installed browsers such as Edge and Safari
  • Google Drive
  • OneDrive
  • Microsoft Office 365 (Word, Excel, PowerPoint)
  • NotePad++ (Windows only)
  • Respondus LockDown Browser
  • VLC video player
  • Zoom

Thank you for your assistance. Information Technology looks forward to receiving your requests.

