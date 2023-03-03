Options for Cheering on the Eagles for the Big Sky Championship

Eastern Washington University Men’s and Women’s Basketball teams are competing in the 2023 Big Sky Basketball Championship, held March 4-8 in Boise, Idaho.

There are multiple ways to cheer on the Eagles, including watch parties in Cheney and Spokane and televised coverage from the comfort of your home. For fans who are making the trip to Boise, there are options for pre- and post-game events.

Here are some ways to join in the Eagle fanfare:

Watch Party Information:

Eagles Pub : 414 1st Street, Cheney

: 414 1st Street, Cheney Red Wheel: 501 S Thor Street, Spokane

Both restaurants listed above will feature all EWU games and have EWU swag on hand.

Tune in to the games:

All games will be available to stream on ESPN+ and the Championship Games will be aired on the ESPN family of networks.

All EWU men’s and women’s Big Sky Tournament games will be aired live on 700 ESPN and 105.3 FM Spokane, plus The Varsity Network App. These games will be broadcasted by the Voice of the Eagles, Larry Weir.

EWU event schedule in Boise:

Sunday, March 5 (MBB Third Round)

Big Sky WBB Alumni & Title IX Reception | 10 a.m.-11 a.m. | White Dog Brewing Co.

Big Sky Tip-Off Party | 2 p.m. | 10 Barrel Brewing Company

MBB Game 3: MBB vs. Game 1 Winner – 5:30 p.m. (ESPN+)

Monday, March 6 (WBB Third Round)

WBB Game 5: #4 WBB vs. #5 Montana – Noon (ESPN+)

Post Game Fan Zone (No Host): 2 p.m. | 10 Barrel Brewing Company

Tuesday, March 7 (WBB and MBB Semifinals)

WBB Game 7: Game 3 Winner vs. WBB – 12:00 p.m. (ESPN+)

WBB Post & MBB Pregame Fan Zone (No Host): 3:30 p.m. | 10 Barrel Brewing Company

MBB Game 7: MBB vs. Game 5 Winner – 6:30 p.m. (ESPNU and ESPN+)

Wednesday, March 8 (WBB & MBB Championships)

Pre-Game Fan Zone (No Host): 12 p.m. | 10 Barrel Brewing Company or TBA

WBB Championship: WBB vs. Game 8 Winner – 3:00 p.m. (ESPNU and ESPN+)

Pre-Game Fan Zone (No Host): 6:30 p.m. | 10 Barrel Brewing Company or TBA

MBB Championship: MBB vs. Game 8 Winner – 9:30 p.m. (ESPN2 and ESPN+)

All pre and post game fan zones will be in effect as our teams advance. **All times above are in the Mountain Time Zone.

Fan Zone location in Boise:

10 Barrel Brewing Co. | 826 W Bannock St., Boise, Idaho

Hours of Operation: Sunday-Thursday 11 a.m-10 p.m. | Friday-Saturday 11 a.m-11 p.m.