Open Enrollment Flexible Spending Arrangements – Deadline to enroll is Nov. 24, 2025. Flexible Spending Arrangement (FSA), Limited Purpose FSA, and Dependent Care Assistance Program (DCAP).

If you want to participate in the FSA, Limited Purpose FSA, or DCAP for 2026, you must enroll during annual open enrollment, even if you are enrolled for the current year. Don’t wait until the last minute! The PEBB open enrollment deadline is closer than you think. Navia Benefit Solutions or EWU’s Benefits Office must receive your enrollment no later than Nov. 24, 2025. (Exception: You do not have to be enrolled in an FSA to receive the $300 contribution per your collective bargaining agreement, if eligible. Learn more below.)

About FSA and DCAP

An FSA allows you to set aside pretax money from your paycheck to pay for out-of-pocket health care costs. A Limited Purpose FSA is limited to only dental and vision expenses. DCAP allows you to set aside pretax money from your paycheck to pay for qualifying childcare or elder care expenses.

Contribution limits

The minimum contribution for the FSA and Limited Purpose FSA in 2026 is $120 and the maximum contribution limit is $3,400. The minimum contribution for DCAP is $120 and the maximum contribution limit for DCAP increased to $7,500 per household for 2026 ($3,750 each if you are married and filing separate tax returns).

How to enroll

You have two options for how to enroll:

• Log in and enroll on the Navia Benefit Solutions webpage.

• Complete Navia’s PEBB 2026 Open Enrollment form, available on Navia’s Forms & Documents webpage and submit it as instructed on the form, or return it to EWU’s Benefits Office.

Navia Benefit Solutions or EWU Benefits Office must receive your enrollment no later than Nov. 24, 2025.

FSAs and CDHPs don’t mix

If you or your spouse or state-registered domestic partner have a consumer-directed health plan (CDHP) with an HSA, you can enroll in a Limited Purpose FSA for eligible dental and vision expenses, but you cannot enroll in the FSA. If you enroll in an FSA and CDHP, you will be automatically disenrolled from the FSA.

If you enroll in a CDHP with an HSA and still have at least $120 in your FSA from a previous year, the leftover amount (up to $660) will be converted to a Limited Purpose FSA.

FSA funds may carry over

If you have an FSA in 2025, unused funds up to $660 may carry over and be used for 2026. IRS rules require that any amount over $660 be forfeited to the plan administrator, the Health Care Authority. The minimum carryover amount is $120. Any amount under $120 will be forfeited unless you enroll in an FSA for 2026.

Deadlines for claims

All 2025 FSA, Limited Purpose FSA, and DCAP expenses must be incurred by December 31, 2025. You must submit all 2025 claims to Navia Benefit Solutions for reimbursement by March 31, 2026.

$300 FSA contribution for represented employees

If you’re a represented employee earning $68,004 or less annually as of Nov. 1, 2025, you might qualify for a $300 FSA contribution in January 2026, per your collective bargaining agreement (CBA). The funds will not be deducted from your paycheck, and no action is required to receive the funds.

You will be notified by February 2026 if you are awarded this contribution. If you already have an FSA, the $300 will be added to your existing account and will not count against your annual maximum contribution. If you do not have an FSA, Navia Benefit Solutions will create your account and send you a Navia Benefits Debit MasterCard loaded with $300. The debit card is mailed in an unmarked envelope for your security.

To qualify, you must not waive PEBB medical coverage, unless you’re covered as a dependent on another PEBB medical plan that is not a consumer-directed health plan (CDHP). You cannot be enrolled in an FSA and a CDHP with an HSA at the same time.

For more details, including a full list of eligibility requirements, please see the CBA FAQs.

Questions

For questions about FSA/DCAP: Visit the PEBB Program’s Flexible Spending Arrangements and Dependent Care Assistance Program webpages or contact Navia Benefit Solutions at 1.800.669.3539 from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Pacific), Monday through Friday.

Your enrollment or PEBB account: Check Benefits 24/7. If you still have questions, contact EWU benefits office.

Health plan benefits: Contact the plans.

Benefits 24/7: Go to the Help with Benefits 24/7 webpage or call the login assistance phone line at 1.866.335.0043. This line is for login issues only. Contact your payroll or benefits office for other account-related issues.



