Open Enrollment Benefits Fair: Nov. 5

Eastern Washington University is offering its annual open enrollment benefits fair on Wednesday, Nov. 5. 

EWU is proud to partner with the Washington State Health Care Authority for the annual open enrollment benefits fair to be held from 10 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 5, in the Hargreaves Hall Library.

This is your opportunity to meet with insurance vendors, ask questions, and view important information regarding open enrollment. Open enrollment is available from Oct. 27 – Nov. 24.

To learn more about medical plan premiums and informational sessions, please read the flier below.

 

2025 Benefit Fair Flyer.docxDownload

Have Feedback?

We strive to make this website the best it can be. If you have questions or comments about this website, we welcome your input. Let us know what you think.

Feedback

CAMPUS SAFETY

509.359.6498 Office

509.359.7676 Cheney

509.358.7995 Spokane

police@ewu.edu

EWU Police

records & registration

509.359.2321

regonline@ewu.edu

Records & Registration

need tech assistance?

509.359.2247

helpdesk@ewu.edu

HelpDesk

ewu accessibility

509.359.6871

accessibility@ewu.edu

EWU Accessibility

site directory

Website Directory

student affairs

509.359.7924

dos@ewu.edu

Student Affairs

university housing

509.359.2451

housing@ewu.edu

Housing & Residential Life

register to vote

Register to Vote (RCW 29A.08.310)

follow us

FaceBook
Twitter
YouTube
Instagram
LinkedIn

eastern washington university

509.359.6200

Contact Us

Eastern Washington University

© 2025 INSIDE.EWU.EDU

Eastern Washington University