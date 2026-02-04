Open Campus Forums for AVP of Business & Auxiliary Services

EWU will be hosting open campus forums, Feb. 9-13, for candidates for the AVP of Business & Auxiliary.

The schedule is as follows:

Candidate 1 | Monday, Feb. 9, | 11 a.m.-noon | JFK Auditorium

Candidate 2 | Tuesday, Feb. 10 | 10–10:45 a.m. | JFK Auditorium

Candidate 3 | Thursday, Feb. 12 | 11–11:45 a.m. | JFK Auditorium

Candidate 4 |Friday, Feb. 13 | 11–11:45 AM | JFK Auditorium

Information about the open campus forums and finalists is available online.

Search Committee Members: