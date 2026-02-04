Open Campus Forums for AVP of Business & Auxiliary Services

EWU will be hosting open campus forums, Feb. 9-13, for candidates for the AVP of Business & Auxiliary.
The schedule is as follows:
Candidate 1 | Monday, Feb. 9, | 11 a.m.-noon | JFK Auditorium
Candidate 2 | Tuesday, Feb. 10 | 10–10:45 a.m. | JFK Auditorium
Candidate 3 | Thursday, Feb. 12 | 11–11:45 a.m. | JFK Auditorium
Candidate 4 |Friday, Feb. 13 | 11–11:45 AM | JFK Auditorium
Information about the open campus forums and finalists is available online.
Search Committee Members:
- Annika Scharosch, Chief of Staff & Associate Vice President for Compliance (Search chair)
- Travis Allen, University Recreation Center Manager
- Eric Hemmer, Parking Supervisor
- Lori Holznagel, Director of Student Financial Services
- Alex Kelly, Senior Associate Athletic Director
- Ryanna Nkambi, Public Records Manager
- Allison Swenson, Administrative Regulations Analyst
- Coby Woodruff, Food Service Manager 2
- Diana Zartman, Purchasing Manager