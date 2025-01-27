Call for rejects! OGRD’s Heartbreakers Party 💔 is a light-hearted opportunity to acknowledge the grant-seeking efforts at EWU, especially those seekers who wrote proposals that went un-funded in the last year or so.

All are welcome, including folks who found their one true connection with a funder 🤮. Come on over to Showalter 210, Feb. 14, anytime between 1-4 p.m., to drink some blood, sweat and tears and eat some really salty snacks.

This is also a great time to connect with OGRD staff in person, ideate new grant proposals, and learn more about award management.