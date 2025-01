OGRD invites all faculty and staff into a dialogic practice to learn, listen and grow.

Based on the premise that dialogue is learning, OGRD invites all faculty and staff into a dialogic practice to learn, listen and grow via three “Councils” this spring. The Councils meet from noon-1 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb 11, Tuesday, March 11, and Friday, April 18, at the Faculty Commons. The first Council topic is Recognition & Acknowledgement. More information may be found online.