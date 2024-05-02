OGRD April Workshop: Overview of the IRB Process

Anyone who conducts research with human subjects is required to complete Institutional Review Board (IRB) training and apply for IRB approval before beginning their research activities.

The Office of Grant and Research Development (ORGD) is sponsoring an IRB workshop from noon-12:50 p.m. on Wednesday, April 10. All faculty and staff are invited to attend.

The workshop is accessible in person at the Faulty Commons in the JFK Library on online, via Zoom.

Heidi Hillman, Chair of IRB at EWU, will provide an overview of the IRB process and answer questions. The workshop is useful for anyone who believes they may be working with human subjects at any point in the future.

To learn more about upcoming workshops, visit the OGRD website.