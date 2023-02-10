Office of Grants and Research Leadership Change

Mason Hayes was named as interim associate director of the Office of Grant and Research Development (OGRD). Hayes, who has served as a fiscal specialist III in the College of Professional Programs, brings a wealth of experience accumulated prior to joining EWU in June 2021.

Additional congratulations to Kristyl Riddle, who is transitioning to a new role within EWU’s Cybersecurity department. During her 3.5 years in OGRD, Riddle made significant contributions, including enhancements to the OGRD website, streamlining grant submission and approval processes, and providing valuable support for post-award staff and functions.