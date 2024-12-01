Office of Grant & Research Development Open House/Heartbreakers Party

In the past year, did you apply for and fail to be awarded a grant? Have you been looking for a funding opportunity, but just cannot seem to find that one true connection? Did you think you found ‘the one’ only to get ghosted?

The Office of Grant & Research Development (OGRD) is inviting the EWU campus community for a Valentine’s Day open house to celebrate the rejected grant applications and strategize about future submissions and resubmissions. The event, which is also open to those who received grants, is being held from 1-4 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 14, in Showalter 210.

This open house is a chance to meet the OGRD team and learn about the department’s new programming for 2024. Refreshments will be provided – and there may be a piñata.

Realizing there is quite a large group of us experiencing unrequited love and missed connections, the OGRD is soliciting this first annual Call for Rejects. The Valentine’s Day event is our opportunity to celebrate all the efforts taken by grant hopefuls.

**To make sure we have plenty of refreshments, please RSVP by Tuesday, Feb. 13, to Erin Endres at eendres@ewu.edu.