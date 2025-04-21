Off Campus Fire Update

All four residents are safe following a Sunday evening fire that spread from a neighboring home to the Alpha Xi Delta chapter house. Fortunately, no one was injured. The Dean of Students and Student Affairs’ teams responded immediately to ensure the residents have a safe place to stay and access to the support they need, including academic accommodations.
EWU Resources:
- Counseling & Wellness Services:
- These events can bring up a range of emotions and it can be helpful to process with a professional. Please contact Counseling and Wellness Services at (509) 359-2366 or visit EWU Counseling and Wellness Services.
- ICARE:
- If you are concerned about someone we encourage you to complete an ICARE form.