ODEI Newsletter Available Online

The Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion has some outstanding events in March, some in recognition of Women’s History Month. Check out the March e-newsletter online.
A detailed calendar of events is available on the ODEI website.
The Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion has some outstanding events in March, some in recognition of Women’s History Month. Check out the March e-newsletter online.
A detailed calendar of events is available on the ODEI website.
We strive to make this website the best it can be. If you have questions or comments about this website, we welcome your input. Let us know what you think.