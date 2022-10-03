October EAP Provides Resources to Help with Bullying, Domestic Violence and Burnout

October is National Bullying Prevention Month and Domestic Violence Awareness Month. EAP’s newsletters are providing information and resources to help us better understand how bullying and domestic violence can show up in the workplace and how we can support ourselves, our colleagues and our teams.

Newsletters

• This month’s Employee Newsletter shares information about workplace bullying and what each of us can do about it, including resources to help us understand why most people don’t intervene and the best ways to prevent bullying in schools.

• The October Supervisor Newsletter features information to help supervisors recognize the signs of domestic violence and how to offer useful support, including resources about domestic violence leave in Washington State and a national domestic violence resource library.

In addition, our EAP is offering the following resources to support your wellbeing at home and at work:
Webinars

 New EAP webinars about burnout: In October and November, EAP is offering two new webinars about burnout: Breaking the Burnout Cycle to support employees, and Burnout for Leaders: Supporting Staff and Yourself to support anyone in a leadership role. Webinar runtime is 60 minutes. For more information and to register, go to the EAP Webinars page. In addition, you can learn about all that EAP offers through a 30 minute EAP Orientation webinar: you can attend a monthly live webinar or watch on-demand.

Work/Life Services

• This month the EAP Work/Life site features tools and resources to help us better navigate the upcoming holiday season, offering tools and resources to reduce stress and have successful holidays. This month’s on-demand seminar, “Navigating Your Holiday”, is available beginning Tuesday, Oct.18. Access the Work/Life site by logging in with your Organization Code, EWU.

And if you’re struggling, or looking for helpful support or resources, please know that our EAP is here to help: don’t hesitate to reach out at 1.877.313.4455 or online.

