October EAP: Handling Challenging Situations

As we head into October, our Washington State Employee Assistance Program (EAP) is offering the following resources to support you and your family:

WEBINARS

  • EAP webinars: Learn about all that EAP offers through a live 30-minute EAP Orientation webinar. In October, join EAP at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 18.

If you can’t attend the live October webinar, check out future dates or watch on-demand. In addition, EAP offers on-demand webinars on a variety of subjects, including navigating changeleading changestress managementcreating psychological safety on work teams, and more.

NEWSLETTERS

WORK/LIFE SERVICES

  • The EAP Work/Life site offers tools and resources that offer support for handling challenging situations, including building mindfulness skills.
  • The resources help you learn to notice your thoughts, sensations, and emotions, and then choose how to respond to even the most challenging events and circumstances.
  • This month’s on-demand seminar, “Pause. Breathe. Resume”, is available beginning Tuesday, Oct. 17 through the Work/Life site. Login with your Organization Code, EWU.

And if you’re struggling, or looking for some support or useful resources, our EAP is here for you. Don’t hesitate to reach out at 1.877.313.4455 or online.

Have Feedback?

We strive to make this website the best it can be. If you have questions or comments about this website, we welcome your input. Let us know what you think.

Feedback

CAMPUS SAFETY

509.359.6498 Office

509.359.6498 Cheney

509.358.7995 Spokane

police@ewu.edu

EWU Police

records & registration

509.359.2321

regonline@ewu.edu

Records & Registration

need tech assistance?

509.359.2247

helpdesk@ewu.edu

HelpDesk

ewu accessibility

509.359.6871

accessibility@ewu.edu

EWU Accessibility

site directory

Website Directory

student affairs

509.359.7924

dos@ewu.edu

Student Affairs

university housing

509.359.2451

housing@ewu.edu

Housing & Residential Life

register to vote

Register to Vote (RCW 29A.08.310)

follow us

FaceBook
Twitter
YouTube
Instagram
LinkedIn

eastern washington university

509.359.6200

Contact Us

Eastern Washington University

© 2023 INSIDE.EWU.EDU

Eastern Washington University