October EAP: Handling Challenging Situations

As we head into October, our Washington State Employee Assistance Program (EAP) is offering the following resources to support you and your family:

WEBINARS

EAP webinars: Learn about all that EAP offers through a live 30-minute EAP Orientation webinar. In October, join EAP at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 18.

If you can’t attend the live October webinar, check out future dates or watch on-demand. In addition, EAP offers on-demand webinars on a variety of subjects, including navigating change, leading change, stress management, creating psychological safety on work teams, and more.

NEWSLETTERS

WORK/LIFE SERVICES

The EAP Work/Life site offers tools and resources that offer support for handling challenging situations , including building mindfulness skills.

This month’s on-demand seminar, “Pause. Breathe. Resume”, is available beginning Tuesday, Oct. 17 through the Work/Life site. Login with your Organization Code, EWU .

And if you’re struggling, or looking for some support or useful resources, our EAP is here for you. Don’t hesitate to reach out at 1.877.313.4455 or online.