NY Times Bestseller Stephanie Land Presents: Students Admitted Free

Stephanie Land, author of Class, is presenting as part of the Northwest Passages series at 7 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 29, at Gonzaga University’s Myrtle Woldson Performing Arts Center.

Students receive free admission when presenting a valid student ID card.

Class paints an intimate and heartbreaking portrait of motherhood as it converges and often conflicts with personal desire and professional ambition. Who has the right to create art? Who has the right to go to college? And what kind of work is valued in our culture? In clear, candid, and moving prose, Class grapples with these questions, offering a searing indictment of America’s educational system and an inspiring testimony of a mother’s triumph against all odds.

Stephanie Land is the author of The New York Times bestseller Maid: Hard Work, Low Pay, and a Mother’s Will to Survive, called “a testimony…worth listening to,” by The New York Times and inspiration for the Netflix series Maid. Her work has been featured in The New York Times, The GuardianThe Atlantic, and many other outlets. Her writing focuses on social and economic justice and parenting under the poverty line.

Spokesman-Review reporter Emma Epperly will lead the conversation.

***Students: Get your tickets at the Myrtle Woldson Performing Arts Center Box Office, 211 East Desmet, for free by showing your valid school ID. There is a limit of two free tickets per ID.

