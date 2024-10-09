NWCCU Accreditation Site Visit

The Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities (NWCCU) is visiting campus Tuesday, Oct. 15, to conduct an ad-hoc site visit.

NWCCU is EWU’s institutional accreditor responsible for assuring stakeholders that an NWCCU-accredited institution has been rigorously evaluated and that it meets or exceeds the criteria required to maintain accreditation.

The Oct. 15 ad-hoc site visit will address the recommendations received during EWU’s fall 2022 Evaluation of Institutional Effectiveness site visit.

Please be on the lookout for, and welcome, our peer evaluation team, which includes Dr. Karen Carey, chancellor (retired) University of Alaska Southeast, and Dr. Carina Niedermier Beck, vice provost – Allen Yarnell Center for Student Success of Montana State University – Bozeman.

You can view the Ad-Hoc report submitted to NWCCU in advance of the upcoming site by going online.