Nurse Pin Fundraiser at Brick West Brewing: Nov. 14

Press Release: EWU Nursing Students to Host Fundraiser

In an effort to raise money for their Nurse Pinning Ceremony, the EWU School of Nursing is having a trivia night from 5:30-8 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 14 at Brick West Brewing, located at 1318 W. 1st Ave. in Spokane.  Groups of up to 5 people will compete in teams, with prizes being awarded to the top two teams.

The Nurse Pinning Ceremony is steeped in tradition, going back as far as the Crusades in the 1200’s when monks that were initiated into the Knights Hospitaller, cared for the injured and ill and were given a Maltese cross. 

This is generally considered to be the first pin of its kind given for nursing.  Queen Victoria presented Florence Nightingale, considered to be the founder of modern nursing, the Royal Red Cross.  Florence Nightingale would later give a similar medal to her students who were deemed excellent and since then, the tradition has continued. 

In modern nursing, the pin is considered a badge of honor that welcomes new nurses into the field of nursing as it is pinned by nurses currently working in the field or retired nurses.

