New Student Orientation Is Still On, But Overnight Option Is Canceled

Eastern Washington University is eager to welcome incoming Eagles for New Student Orientation (NSO) activities.

Unfortunately, due to health and safety concerns related to poor air quality caused by the Spokane-area wildfires, the overnight portion of the NSO for Thursday, Aug. 6, is being canceled.

The changes were made after careful consideration determined that air conditions are not safe for the planned overnight activities, which include an outdoor EWU Bike Tour, cornhole and s’mores.

The Friday, Aug. 7, orientation activities will continue, although with slight modifications. This is possible because most of the Friday program is held indoors. The outdoor walking tours across campus will not be held and the morning refreshments will be provided at an indoor location. Masks will also be provided to support the health and wellness of our students and their families.

We care deeply about the health and wellbeing of our students, faculty and staff and appreciate your patience as we work to keep everyone safe.

Eastern looks forward to hosting our incoming students for a variety of fun outdoor games and activities this fall during Welcome Week!