November EAP News

November brings with it shorter, darker days as we approach winter and the upcoming holiday season. To support your wellbeing at home and at work, our EAP is offering the following resources this month:
EAP webinars: In November, EAP is offering two webinars about burnout:
Breaking the Burnout Cycle (to support employees)
Wednesday, Nov. 9, from 2-3 p.m.
Burnout for Leaders: Supporting Staff and Yourself (to support anyone in a leadership role)
Thursday, Nov. 3, from 11 a.m.-noon (ASL interpreter provided)
Tuesday, Nov. 8, at 3-4 p.m.
In addition, you can learn about all that EAP offers through a 30-minute EAP Orientation webinar: attend a monthly live webinar or watch on-demand.
With the holidays approaching, the November/December Employee Newsletter shares information about financial stress – the worry, anxiety or fear caused by money problems and some steps you can take to reduce financial stress.
Veterans Day is coming up on Nov. 11, and the Supervisor Newsletter recognizes the many valuable skills and traits that veterans bring to the workplace and shares two key ways that supervisors and their teams can be supportive and inclusive.
In November, the EAP Work/Life site features tools and resources to help us better understand and navigate the challenges of both working and caregiving. This month’s on-demand seminar, The Sandwich Generation at Work, is available beginning Tuesday, Nov. 22. Access the Work/Life site by logging in with your Organization Code, EWU.
And if you’re struggling, or looking for useful resources, please know that our EAP is here to help: don’t hesitate to reach out at 1-877-313-4455 or online.