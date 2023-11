Read the November newsletter produced by the EWU Office for Diversity Equity and Inclusion to learn about the observances and events for the month.

November is Native American Heritage Month. Be sure to check out the Native American Heritage Book display on Nov. 15-Dec. 15 at JFK Library.

In addition, Nov. 13-19 is Transgender Awareness Week, with a Transgender Day of Remembrance Candlelight Vigil held at 5 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 20, in the JFK Library.