Northwest Boulevard Hosting Reading Release Night

Northwest Boulevard Undergraduate Literary Magazine, an Eastern publication run by undergrads, has printed and released their first in-print issue since 2018.

The magazine, which has been a part of the EWU community since the 1980s, is doing a reading release night from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, March 23, at the Mason Jar restaurant in Cheney. Limited edition 2022 issues will be available for purchase.

Northwest Boulevard accepts submissions of short fiction, novel excerpts, creative nonfiction, poetry, art, multimedia and other forms of storytelling.

