Nominations Open for Trustees’ Medal

The Medals and Awards Committee is seeking nominations of faculty for this year’s Trustees’ Medal.

The Trustees’ Medal, the university’s highest form of recognition for faculty achievement, consists of a silver medallion and $1,500. The deadline for nominations is Wednesday, April 10 and the award will be presented during commencement on Saturday, June 15.

**The nomination process has been simplified from years past. Only a single nomination is required. All other support is optional but is encouraged.

For more information, please visit the Medals & Awards webpage.