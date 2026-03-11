Nominations Open for Trustees’ Medal Award

The Medals and Awards Committee is seeking nominations for this year’s Trustees’ Medal Award.

The Trustees’ Medal, the university’s highest form of recognition for faculty achievement, consists of a silver medallion and $1,500.

The deadline for nominations is Tuesday, April 14, and the award will be presented during Commencement on Friday, June 12 and Saturday, June 13.

As a reminder, the nomination process has been simplified. Only a single nomination is required. All other support is optional but encouraged.

For more information and the nomination link, please visit the Medals & Awards webpage.