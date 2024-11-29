Nominations Open For Student Civic Leadership Awards

Nomination are now open for the 2025 Student Civic Leadership Awards, sponsored by the Washington Campus Coalition for the Public Good.

The awards recognize outstanding student leaders at Washington Campus coalition member campuses for their work in civic engagement and social entrepreneurship. Any student graduating in fall 2024 through spring 2025 at a WACC member institution, including EWU, is eligible for nomination.

Each campus selects two student winners who will go on to be considered for statewide recognition with a financial award of up to $1,000. Nominations are due on or before Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2025.

You can learn more and make nominations are accepted online.