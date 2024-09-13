Nominations Open for Classified/Exempt Distinguished Service Awards

The Medals and Awards Committee is seeking nominations for the 2024 Classified Staff and Exempt Distinguished Service Awards.

Any member of the EWU community can submit a nomination online. The deadline for nominations and supporting information is Wednesday, Oct. 9!

Distinguished Service Awards are given to individuals in recognition of outstanding service to the university. The awards recognize individuals whose service is generally acknowledged by the Eastern community to be an exceptional contribution to the support and maintenance of the university’s programs, physical environment and service to the public. The awards include a bronze medallion and a check for $1,000.

The nomination process has been simplified to make submissions easier. Here are the details:

A nomination is the only requirement.

Other support for the nomination is optional, but highly recommended.

Nomination support may be submitted separately by individuals or by the nominator (or the nominator’s designee). See webpage for more information. Suggested support (optional): Current or previous supervisor, faculty/staff internal to the department, faculty/staff external to the department, students.

No limit on the number or length of supporting documents. Support may be a paragraph or several pages.

The nominator is notified whenever support is submitted.

Classified staff are generally clerical, maintenance, facilities, housekeeping or police.

Exempt staff are generally managers, directors, administrators or advisors.

Previous nominations are kept on file and considered for awards for three years. Nominators are encouraged to send a new letter of nomination along with updated supporting information for renominations.

The Medals and Awards Committee will review all nominations after the Oct. 9 submission deadline and forward a recommendation to the President.

If you have any questions, please contact Bekah Bray at rbray2@ewu.edu or 509. 359.6139.