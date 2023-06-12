Nominations Being Accepted for Student Civic Leadership Awards

Nominations are currently being accepted for the Student Civic Leadership Awards.  The awards recognize students who are addressing critical issues on their campuses, and in their communities, through service and social entrepreneurship.  Eastern Washington University has the opportunity to honor two outstanding students with the leadership awards. To access the online nomination form, please visit the SCLA EWU website. The deadline to apply is Wednesday, Jan. 10.

Who Qualifies? 

  • Students currently enrolled in a Washington Campus Coalition for the Public Good institution as a graduate or undergraduate student (those graduating before the April 2024 still qualify). 
  • Students demonstrating civic engagement and leadership through social entrepreneurship, service, advocacy, campus clubs/organizations, volunteering, and/or work-study positions. 
  • Students demonstrating the ability to unite their peers along critical issues while remaining open to ideological solutions that may differ from their own.

Award winners receive benefits that include: 

  • Access to a learning community with other student civic leaders.
  • Professional development opportunities.
  • Award ceremony in Seattle with networking opportunities with other students.
  • Automatic consideration for the Governor’s Student Civic Leadership Award.

Please reach out to Gwen Cash-James at gcashjames@ewu.edu with any questions, comments or requests.

