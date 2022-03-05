Nominations Being Accepted for 2022 Student Leadership Excellence Awards

Please take a minute to nominate a deserving student, staff or faculty member for the Student Leadership Excellence Awards. The deadline to submit nominations is Sunday, April 10.
Student Leadership Excellence Awards recognize student leaders, staff and faculty for their contributions and accomplishments. Current students, faculty and staff are encouraged to submit nominations in these categories:
- Student of the Year
- Student Organization of the Year
- Social Justice Advocate of the Year
- Event of the Year
- Staff/Faculty Member of the Year
- Community Service Award
The Awards Event is at 6 p.m. on Thursday, May 12, in the PUB’s NCR. View event details here: