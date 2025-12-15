Nominations are Open for 2026 EWU Alumni Awards!

We’re excited to share that nominations for the 2026 EWU Alumni Awards are officially open!

This is your opportunity to recognize Eastern alumni whose achievements, leadership and service are making a meaningful impact in their professions and communities.

We encourage all nominators to carefully review the instructions and criteria at www.ewu.edu/nominations before submitting. Be sure to include any required supplemental materials to ensure your nomination meets the new guidelines. The Review Committee encourages photos, letters of recommendation and additional supporting documents.

Nominations close at midnight on Friday, Feb. 13, 2026.

If you have questions or need assistance at any point, the Alumni Office is happy to help. You can reach us at ewualum@ewu.edu or (509) 359-4550.

Thank you for helping us celebrate the extraordinary accomplishments of our Eagle alumni. We look forward to receiving your nominations!



