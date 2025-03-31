Nominations/Applications for Jeffers W. Chertok Memorial Endowed Professorship: Due By May 23

The EWU Foundation and the College of Arts, Humanities, and Social Sciences invite nominations and applications for a faculty appointment as the Jeffers W. Chertok Memorial Endowed Professorship.

This professorship was created to honor the life of Dr. Jeffers W. Chertok who worked at EWU for over 34 years and left a legacy of scholarship, generosity, and genuine care at the university and beyond. The professorship was established through generous donations from private donors including Mr. and Mrs. Daniel Carper and through a match from the State of Washington.

The person selected for this professorship will serve as the Jeffers Chertok Professor for the period from Sept. 1, 2025 – Aug. 31, 2027.

Applications/nominations are due no later than midnight on May 23, 2025. Instructions and the application template can be found on the Academic Affairs website, Faculty & Staff Resources page. Click on “All Resources”, then “Grants & Endowments”, then click on “Application Process” for the Jeffers W. Chertok Memorial Endowed Professorship.

