Nominate Staff for Distinguished Service Awards: Oct. 16

The Medals and Awards Committee is seeking nominations for the 2025 Classified and Exempt Staff Distinguished Service Awards. The window to nominate will close at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 16.

Distinguished Service Awards are given to individuals in recognition of outstanding service to the University. The awards recognize individuals whose service is generally acknowledged by the university community to be an exceptional contribution to the support and maintenance of the university’s programs, physical environment, and service to the public. These awards include a bronze medallion and a check for $1,000.

All current Exempt and Classified employees are eligible for the award. Any member of the Eastern Washington University community may make nominations for these awards.

**NEW Simplified nomination process**

A nomination is the ONLY requirement.

Other support for the nomination is optional, but highly recommended.

Nomination support may be submitted separately by individuals or by the nominator (or the nominator’s designee). See the webpage for more information. Suggested support (optional): Current or previous supervisor, faculty/staff internal to the department, faculty/staff external to the department, students.

for more information. No limit on the number or length of supporting documents. Support may be a paragraph or several pages.

The nominator is notified whenever support is submitted.

are generally clerical, maintenance, facilities, housekeeping, police. Exempt staff are generally managers, directors, administrators, advisors.

Previous nominations are kept on file and considered for awards for three years. Nominators are encouraged to send a new letter of nomination along with updated supporting information for renominations.

More information, including the page to submit nominations, can be found online.

The Medals and Awards Committee will review all nominations and forward a recommendation to the President.