Nominate Staff for Distinguished Service Awards: Oct. 16

The Medals and Awards Committee is seeking nominations for the 2025 Classified and Exempt Staff Distinguished Service Awards. The window to nominate will close at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 16.

Distinguished Service Awards are given to individuals in recognition of outstanding service to the University. The awards recognize individuals whose service is generally acknowledged by the university community to be an exceptional contribution to the support and maintenance of the university’s programs, physical environment, and service to the public. These awards include a bronze medallion and a check for $1,000.

All current Exempt and Classified employees are eligible for the award. Any member of the Eastern Washington University community may make nominations for these awards. 

**NEW Simplified nomination process**

  • A nomination is the ONLY requirement.
  • Other support for the nomination is optional, but highly recommended.
  • Nomination support may be submitted separately by individuals or by the nominator (or the nominator’s designee). See the webpage for more information.
    • Suggested support (optional): Current or previous supervisor, faculty/staff internal to the department, faculty/staff external to the department, students.
  • No limit on the number or length of supporting documents.
    • Support may be a paragraph or several pages.
  • The nominator is notified whenever support is submitted.
  • Classified staff are generally clerical, maintenance, facilities, housekeeping, police.
  • Exempt staff are generally managers, directors, administrators, advisors.

Previous nominations are kept on file and considered for awards for three years. Nominators are encouraged to send a new letter of nomination along with updated supporting information for renominations.

More information, including the page to submit nominations, can be found online.

The Medals and Awards Committee will review all nominations and forward a recommendation to the President.

The deadline for nominations and supporting information is Wednesday, Oct. 15.

Have Feedback?

We strive to make this website the best it can be. If you have questions or comments about this website, we welcome your input. Let us know what you think.

Feedback

CAMPUS SAFETY

509.359.6498 Office

509.359.7676 Cheney

509.358.7995 Spokane

police@ewu.edu

EWU Police

records & registration

509.359.2321

regonline@ewu.edu

Records & Registration

need tech assistance?

509.359.2247

helpdesk@ewu.edu

HelpDesk

ewu accessibility

509.359.6871

accessibility@ewu.edu

EWU Accessibility

site directory

Website Directory

student affairs

509.359.7924

dos@ewu.edu

Student Affairs

university housing

509.359.2451

housing@ewu.edu

Housing & Residential Life

register to vote

Register to Vote (RCW 29A.08.310)

follow us

FaceBook
Twitter
YouTube
Instagram
LinkedIn

eastern washington university

509.359.6200

Contact Us

Eastern Washington University

© 2025 INSIDE.EWU.EDU

Eastern Washington University