Nominate Now for Student Leadership Excellence Awards!

- Student Leader of the Year
- Student Organization of the Year
- Social Justice Advocate of the Year
- Event of the Year
- Staff/Faculty of the Year
- Community Service Award
- Other recognitions
Student Leadership Excellence Awards are a wonderful way to recognize the incredible work that EWU students accomplish. The annual awards ceremony, to be held on Monday, May 6 at the PUB’ NCR, will recognize the winners. Please take a minute to nominate your pick for the EWU Student Affairs Student Leadership Excellence Awards. Nominations close at noon on Wednesday, April 10. Click on this link to access the online nomination form. Award categories include the following categories: