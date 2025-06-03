Nominate Now for Student Leadership Excellence Awards!

EWU’s Student Leadership Excellence Awards are a wonderful way to recognize the incredible work that EWU students accomplish.

Please take a few minutes to nominate your favorites for this year’s EWU Student Leadership Excellence Awards. Nominations close on Friday, April 4. Click on this link to access the online nomination form.

Awards include the following categories:

Student Leader of the Year

Student Organization of the Year

Social Justice Advocate of the Year

Event of the Year

Staff/Faculty of the Year

Community Service Award

Student Organization Advisor of the Year

The annual awards ceremony to recognize the winners will be held Monday, May 5, in the PUB’s Nysether Community Room (NCR). Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the ceremony starts at 6 p.m.