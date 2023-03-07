Nikki Measor is the New Registrar

Nikki Measor recently became EWU’s new registrar.

Measor, who previously served as director for transfer policy and associate registrar, comes to the position with nearly 20 years of higher education experience and will lead Records and Registration into its next phase of development.

“I am confident the office will thrive under Nikki’s ever-increasing working knowledge of our student information system and dedication to continuous improvement,” said Heather Veeder, assistant vice president of student success, policy and planning, in a message announcing Measor’s new role.