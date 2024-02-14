News from HR: MultiCare May Leave the UMP Network

MultiCare may leave the Uniform Medical Plan (UMP) network in Spokane County, effective March 1, 2024.

On Jan. 24 and 25, Regence mailed letters to nearly 40,000 Uniform Medical Plan (UMP) members to provide notice that MultiCare may leave the UMP network in King, Kitsap, Lewis, Pierce, Snohomish, and Spokane counties effective March 1.

Affected UMP members may continue to receive care from MultiCare at the network rate through Feb. 29, 2024.

Regence is working with MultiCare on a new contract and hopes to reach an agreement to avoid any disruption in care. If an agreement is met, Regence will send a follow-up letter to members. HCA will update this announcement as more information is available.

What will happen if an agreement is not reached?

On or after March 1, 2024 members receiving services from MultiCare in the affected counties will pay the out-of-network rate, which is 40 percent of the allowed amount after deductible (50 percent for UMP Plus members).

Members currently receiving services from MultiCare for certain conditions may have the right to continue treatment at the network rate for a limited time under a continuity of care provision.

Eligible conditions for continuity of care include:

Seeing the provider for a serious or complex condition, including certain chronic conditions

Undergoing a course of institutional or inpatient care from the provider

Being scheduled for a nonelective surgery from the provider

Being pregnant and seeing the provider for pregnancy-related care

Being determined to be terminally ill

Members may check their plan’s certificate of coverage (COC) for more information or call UMP. Customer Service at one of the numbers below.

Who can I contact with questions?

Public Employees Benefits Board (PEBB) members should call UMP Customer Service at 1.888.849.3681 (TRS: 711) or visit the UMP PEBB website.