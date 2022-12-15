News from EWU Payroll: 2022 Form W-2 Electronic Consent

Sign up on EagleNET to receive your annual IRS Form W-2 electronically.

Eastern Washington University offers our employees the option to have Form W-2 (Employee’s Wage and Tax Statement) electronically furnished as an alternative to receiving a paper form.

Benefits of receiving an electronic Form W-2:

• Earlier access to the Form W-2 than paper copies

• Employee can print multiple copies of their Form W-2

• No lost, stolen, delayed or misplaced W-2’s in the mail

• Worldwide access from any internet connection via EagleNet

• Once consent is given, it remains in effect until the employee changes the election via EagleNet

• Cost savings for the university by eliminating printing and mailing costs

Signing up to receive your annual W-2 electronically can be done on EagleNET in five simple steps:

1. Select the Employee Tab

2. Select Tax Forms

3. Select Electronic W-2 Consent

4. Check the box to consent to receive W-2 electronically

5. Then click Submit.

If your preference is to receive your W-2 electronically, we ask that you complete the consent form as soon as you can, but by Jan. 23, 2023, at the latest. If you do not elect to receive your W-2 electronically, it is your responsibility to ensure your permanent address is correct in EagleNet. Paper W-2’s will be postmarked no later than Jan. 31, 2023.

All W-2 forms will be made available online, via EagleNET, by Jan. 31, 2023.

For questions, please contact the Payroll Office at 509.359.2325.