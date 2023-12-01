New Visual Theme For SAP Concur Solutions

The university will be updating the visual theme of the signed-in web experience for SAP Concur solutions, an expense management system, starting Monday, Oct. 2.

After that date, the next time you sign into your SAP Concur account, you will see a refreshed look and feel. With the update, you’ll also get:

· Improved design consistency

· Inclusive, accessible design for everyone

· Light mode, dark mode, and high contrast theme options

(To learn more about the updates and to see it in action, check out this demo video.)

How do I change my SAP Concur visual theme setting on the web?

To change your SAP Concur visual theme setting on the web after Oct. 2, follow these steps:

1. After signing into Concur Solutions, go to Profile Settings.

2. Under Profile Options, click System Settings.

3. Under Appearance Settings, use the drop-down to select your preferred theme and click Save.