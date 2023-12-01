New Visual Theme For SAP Concur Solutions

The university will be updating the visual theme of the signed-in web experience for SAP Concur solutions, an expense management system, starting Monday, Oct. 2.

After that date, the next time you sign into your SAP Concur account, you will see a refreshed look and feel. With the update, you’ll also get:

· Improved design consistency
· Inclusive, accessible design for everyone
· Light mode, dark mode, and high contrast theme options

(To learn more about the updates and to see it in action, check out this demo video.)

How do I change my SAP Concur visual theme setting on the web?

To change your SAP Concur visual theme setting on the web after Oct. 2, follow these steps:
1. After signing into Concur Solutions, go to Profile Settings.
2. Under Profile Options, click System Settings.
3. Under Appearance Settings, use the drop-down to select your preferred theme and click Save.

Have Feedback?

We strive to make this website the best it can be. If you have questions or comments about this website, we welcome your input. Let us know what you think.

Feedback

