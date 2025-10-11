New Time Certification Requirement

Effective with the Nov. 1-15, 2025 timesheet, employees will be required to certify reported time is accurate.

As part of our ongoing efforts to ensure consistency and alignment with widely accepted human resources compliance practices, we are implementing a new step in the time reporting process.

Beginning with the Nov.1-15, 2025 timesheet, all employees will be required to certify that their reported time is accurate when completing their timesheets. This certification confirms that the hours you record accurately reflect the time you worked and any leave taken during the pay period.

This change helps maintain accuracy in our payroll records and supports accountability across the university. The process will be simple—when you complete your timesheet, you’ll be prompted to certify the accuracy of the hours reported.

Thank you for your attention to this update and for your continued commitment to maintaining accurate records. If you have questions about this change or need assistance with the new certification step, please contact Human Resources at 509.359.2381 or hr@ewu.edu.