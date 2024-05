If you are looking for a way to help welcome incoming Eagles to EWU, the New Student Orientation team could use your help as a volunteer.

There are multiple opportunities to get involved in these important events, which help to prepare students for their first year of attending our university. Volunteers are needed to help with Wayfinders, and to greet, check-in and usher students, along with other supportive roles.

Please use the attached link to sign up to help.