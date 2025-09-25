Neighborfest: Sept. 26

Neighborfest, Eastern Washington University’s largest community networking event designed for new, current and re-enrolled students, runs from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 26 in the Arévalo Student Mall.

This year’s event, spearheaded by Student Affairs, features more than 220 clubs, organizations, departments, local businesses, community nonprofits, and sorority and fraternities.

Neighborfest fills the mall and surrounding sidewalks as representatives hand out information, answer questions and provide treats, snacks and swag.

The event offers a fun and convenient way to connect with the campus community while learning about the exciting happenings at EWU.

As an added bonus, the EWU Alumni Association is holding a drawing for a $1,000 scholarship. To participate, students just need to fill out their event passports with stamps from nine different booths and drop those off into the bin for the drawing. The winner will be notified after the event concludes.

With a wide range of clubs and orgs focused on academic, professional, sporting, recreational and personal interests, Neighborfest offers something for everyone.

