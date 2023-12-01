Neighborfest is Back on Sept. 22!

Get the school year off to a great start with a visit to Neighborfest, held 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 22 throughout the campus mall. 

EWU’s largest community networking event, designed for new, current and re-enrolled students, will feature more than 140 different groups sharing information about a wide range of student clubs and organizations, local EWU partners and more than 50 on-campus departments and services. 

This year’s event will include a DJ playing music selections, games, a live performance from the Diversified Greek Council, and plentiful selections of swag for students. In addition, the EWU Alumni Association will give away a $1,000 scholarship to one lucky winner from the completed passport drawing, to be held the following week. 

Community partners joining Neighborfest include local businesses, public services, banks and financial organizations, grocery stores, faith-based organizations and non-profit advocacy groups. 

Attending student clubs and organizations include sorority and fraternity life chapters, faith-based student clubs, academic interest clubs, the Club Sports Federation, culturally-based organizations and more. 

The Neighborfest will present awards to vendors, clubs, and organizations that include Best Eagle Pride, Most Informative, Most Engaging, Best Overall (Golden BBQ) and the Student’s Choice. 

If you have any questions about this year’s Neighborfest, please visit the event website or email mschultz@ewu.edu

