NeighborFest Registration Is Open

NeighborFest, EWU’s largest networking event designed for new, current and re-enrolled students, will be held from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 22.

The Neighborfest 2023 RSVP process is open now and will close on Aug. 1. Please see details below on how to reserve your space today.

Setup can begin starting at 8 a.m., with all tables set up by no later than 10 a.m. The event will conclude at 2 p.m., with teardown requested to be complete by 3 p.m. All attending groups are asked to stay for the entire event.

Location: EWU Arévalo Student Mall. Description: Large-scale annual campus and community networking (tabling) event that allows new and returning EWU students and employees to connect with on- and off-campus organizations and resources.

Your RSVP will include:

One display table (72” long x 30” wide x 29” tall) with two chairs.

Organization name and website listed in online promotional content.

Inclusion in an incentivized event passport activity to encourage attendee engagement.

Event details, including a venue map, parking/unloading/loading information, and more (shared closer to the event date).

Tabling tips and general event support.

Important event parameters:

Space is limited and tables will be assigned on a first-come-first-served basis.

Free SWAG, samples, and other appropriate giveaways are encouraged.

Accommodations and special requests will be considered on a case-by-case basis (e.g., accessibility needs, electrical outlet access and table locations). Submit your request details in the RSVP form linked below if applicable.

RSVP Instructions:

After reviewing event information above, request your space using this link. Carefully complete the form and double-check for accuracy before submitting.

Please reach out to Michelle Schultz at mschultz@ewu.edu or 509.359.7921 with any questions you have about the event or the RSVP process.