Nationally Renowned speaker on Homelessness: May 22

Greg Colburn, co-author of Homelessness is a Housing Problem: How Structural Factors Explain U.S. Patterns, will join a panel of area experts to discuss the causes and challenges of homelessness from 5:45 – 7:45 p.m. on Thursday, May 22, in the Catalyst Lobby.

Join us for a lecture and panel discussion examining the causes and challenges of homelessness. Colburn’s national best-selling book will provide the basis for the discussion.

The event is being hosted by EWU’s Urban and Regional Planning Program. Persons needing accommodations please contact jscully@ewu.edu 5-7 days prior to the event. For more information, contact Jason Scully at jscully@ewu.edu.

