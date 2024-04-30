National Day of Awareness for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women/People: May 5

Join the EWU campus and larger communities in honoring missing and murdered Indigenous women and persons on Sunday, May 5.

EWU is welcoming some of our region’s most inspirational tribal leaders for a series of presentations, from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. in the PUB’s Nysether Community Room (NCR). The event is part of a national day focused on raising awareness of this longtime devastation and its impact on families and communities.

The May 5 events include the following:

  • 11 a.m. | Opening with Drum Rose Creek anda Blessing Welcome, Land Acknowledgement and Announcements | Margo Hill | Evanlene Melting Tallow | War Bear

Walk/Rally in front of PUB and then return to PUB NCR | Lead by Idella Rattler-King and Tanisha Rattler

  • Noon | Empowerment | Patsy Whitefoot | Idella Rattler-King

MMIW Video Collage | Looping Collage of clips from documentaries, news, television and more

  • 1 p.m. | The MMIW Movement and How to Take Action | Margo Hill and Dawn Pullin

Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and People Video |Produced by Jeff Ferguson and Margo Hill

  • 2 p.m. | Reading of MMIW/MMIP Names | Jeff Ferguson, Margo Hill, Erin Ross, War Bear Evanlene Melting Tallow, Connie George and others.

Close Out Ceremony | Drum Rose Creek

