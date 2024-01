Join the Washington Federation of State Employees (WFSE) for a “National Bagel Day” celebration.

Our EWU classified union is welcoming students, staff, faculty, administrators to enjoy a free bagel, from 8:30-11 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 16, on the dining floor of the PUB. Bagels are available while supplies last.

Enjoy conversation and camaraderie in this informal welcome back event. Please contact Chris Galow at cgalow@ewu.edu if you have questions.